Garrick Pitts failed to pay $2,608.85 on a 1991 Ford F150 VIN: 1FTEX14H7MKA31750 and a Mechanics Lien has now been placed. Flagship Ford 850 Fern Drive Baldwin WI 54002 715-684-4520
