IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Virginia Wickman Nov 16, 2022 STATE OF WISCONSINCIRCUIT COURTBURNETT COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OFVirginia WickmanDeceasedOrder Setting Time to Hear Petition for Administration and Deadline for Filing Claims(Formal Administration)Case No. 22 PR 65A Petition for Formal Administration was filed.The Court Finds:The decedent, with date of birth April 28, 1947 and date of death August 9, 2022, was domiciled in Burnett County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 5484 Ham Lake Road, Danbury, WI 54830.The Court Orders:1. The Petition will be heard at the Burnett County Courthouse, Siren, Wisconsin, Room 220, before Circuit Court Judge Hon. Melissia R. Mogen, on January 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.You do not need to appear unless you object. The petition may be granted if there is no objection. 2. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is January 31, 2023.3. A claim may be filed at the Burnett County Courthouse, Siren, Wisconsin, Room 214.4. Heirship will be determined at the hearing on petition whose names or addresses are unknown.5. Publication of this notice is notice to any persons whose names or addresses are unknown./s/ Melissia R. MogenCircuit Court JudgeNovember 7, 2022Anthony K. Berg Attorney at Law LLC1344 Second Ave.PO Box 877Cumberland, WI 54829715-822-3455Bar Number 1077438WNAXLP(Nov. 16, 23, 30)
