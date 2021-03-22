STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
ST. CROIX COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
John M. Bazille, Jr.
Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)
Case No. 21 PR 29
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth August 17, 1955 and date of death January 2, 2021, was domiciled in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1623 220th St., Emerald, WI 54013.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is June 24, 2021.
5. A claim may be filed at the St. Croix County Courthouse, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242.
/s/ Ericka S. Nelson
Probate Registrar
March 16, 2021
Tamara M. Skoglund
Bakke Norman, S.C.
2919 Schneider Ave., SE
PO Box 280
Menomonie, WI 54751
715-235-9016
Bar #1041074
(Mar. 24, 31, Apr. 7)
WNAXLP
