STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

ST. CROIX COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

Gerald Medes

Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)

Case No. 21 PR 11

Please Take Notice:

1. An application for informal administration was filed.

2. The decedent, with date of birth May 23, 1947 and date of death December 10, 2020, was domiciled in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 2165 10th Ave., Baldwin, WI 54002.

3. All interested persons waived notice.

4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is May 20, 2021.

5. A claim may be filed at the St. Croix County Courthouse, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242.

/s/ Ericka S. Nelson

Probate Registrar

February 11, 2021

Christopher Medes

2165 20th Ave.

Baldwin, WI 54002

715-977-7266

(Feb. 17, 24, Mar. 3)

WNAXLP

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.