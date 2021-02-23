STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
ST. CROIX COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
Delroy A. Stone
Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration)
Case No. 21 PR 16
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth December 29, 1938 and date of death November 1, 2020, was domiciled in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 700 Elm Street, Baldwin, WI 54002.
3. The application will be heard at the St. Croix County Courthouse, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242, before Ericka Nelson, Probate Registrar, on April 20, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is May 26, 2021.
5. A claim may be filed at the St. Croix County Courthouse, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242.
6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown.
/s/ Ericka S. Nelson
Probate Registrar
February 17, 2021
Tamara M. Skoglund
Bakke Norman, S.C.
2919 Schneider Ave., SE
PO Box 280
Menomonie, WI 54751
715-977-7266
(Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10)
WNAXLP
