STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
ST. CROIX COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
Charles Richard Zwald
Notice to Creditors
(Informal Administration)
Case No. 21 PR 87
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth 10/10/1970 and date of death 05/11/2021, was domiciled in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of 1477 Mallard Avenue, Baldwin, WI 54022.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is Nov. 1, 2021.
5. A claim may be filed at the St. Croix County Courthouse, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242.
/s/ Ericka S. Nelson
Probate Registrar
July 23, 2021
Ronald L. Siler
Williamson & Siler, S.C.
201 South Knowles Avenue
New Richmond, WI 54017
(715)246-6806
Bar number: 1022083
WNAXLP
(July 28, Aug. 4, 11)
