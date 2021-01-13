State of Wisconsin

Circuit Court

St. Croix County

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

Carroll E. Schneider

Notice to Creditors

(Informal Administration)

Case No. 20 PR 109

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:

1. An application for informal administration was filed.

2. The decedent, with date of birth February 17, 1937 and date of death December 12, 2020, was domiciled in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1130 W. Park Street, Baldwin, WI 54002.

3. All interested persons waived notice.

4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is April 16, 2021.

5. A claim may be filed at the St. Croix County Courthouse, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242.

/s/ Ericka S. Nelson

Probate Registrar

January 7, 2021

Attorney Jennifer A. O’Neill

O’Neill Elder Law, LLC

1301 Gateway Circle, Suite 600

Hudson, WI 54016

715-808-0610

Bar Number 1022896

WNAXLP

(Jan. 13, 20, 27)

