State of Wisconsin
Circuit Court
St. Croix County
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
Carroll E. Schneider
Notice to Creditors
(Informal Administration)
Case No. 20 PR 109
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth February 17, 1937 and date of death December 12, 2020, was domiciled in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1130 W. Park Street, Baldwin, WI 54002.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is April 16, 2021.
5. A claim may be filed at the St. Croix County Courthouse, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242.
/s/ Ericka S. Nelson
Probate Registrar
January 7, 2021
Attorney Jennifer A. O’Neill
O’Neill Elder Law, LLC
1301 Gateway Circle, Suite 600
Hudson, WI 54016
715-808-0610
Bar Number 1022896
WNAXLP
(Jan. 13, 20, 27)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.