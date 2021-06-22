STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
ST. CROIX COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
Allen L. Behrend
Notice Setting Time
to Hear Application
and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration)
Case No. 21 PR 68
Please Take Notice:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth December 1, 1937 and date of death April 25, 2021, was domiciled in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 960 Curtis Street, Baldwin, WI 54002.
3. The application will be heard at the St. Croix County Courthouse, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242, before Ericka Nelson, Probate Registrar, on July 29, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.
You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is September 24, 2021.
5. A claim may be filed at the St. Croix County Courthouse, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242.
6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown.
The names or addresses of the following interested persons (if any) are not known or reasonably ascertainable: Patricia Reisbig.
If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-386-4619 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
/s/ Ericka S. Nelson
Probate Registrar
June 16, 2021
Lindsey K. Kohls -
Bakke Norman, S.C.
2919 Schneider Ave., SE
PO Box 280
Menomonie, WI 54751
715-235-9016
Bar number: 1115746
(June 23, 30, July 7)
