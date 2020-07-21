Garrick Pitts failed to pay $2,608.85 on a 1991 Ford F150 VIN: 1FTEX14H7MKA31750 and a Mechanics Lien has now been placed. Flagship Ford 850 Fern Drive Baldwin WI 54002 715-684-4520
Latest News
- Flagship Ford Mechanics Lien - Garrick Pitts
- New Providers at Western Wisconsin Health
- Movie Review - Greyhound
- New Caregiver Resource in Wisconsin - Trualta
- A Slim Review of Baldwin in the 1880’s
- DMV’s most popular form gets an upgrade
- 250,000 drivers eligible for online renewal
- Seeing students grow and learn has been the ultimate reward for Voelker
Most Popular
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 22
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 24
-
Jul 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.