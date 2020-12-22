State of Wisconsin
Circuit Court
St. Croix County
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
James H. Ristow
Notice to Creditors
(Informal Administration)
Case No. 20 PR 73
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth June 4, 1944 and date of death July 26, 2020, was domiciled in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1810 4th Ave., Apt. 17, Baldwin, WI 54002.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is March 23, 2021.
5. A claim may be filed at the St. Croix County Courthouse, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242.
/s/ Ericka S. Nelson
Probate Registrar
December 14, 2020
Ann E. Brose
Doar, Drill & Skow, S.C.
PO Box 388
New Richmond, WI 54017
715-246-2211
Bar Number 11019597
WNAXLP
(Dec. 23, 30, Jan. 6)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.