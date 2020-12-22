State of Wisconsin
Circuit Court
St. Croix County
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
Clarence E. Hudson
DOD: 9/15/2020
Notice to Creditors
(Informal Administration)
Case No. 20 PR 105
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth May 30,1933 and date of death September 15, 2020, was domiciled in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 32 191st Street, Baldwin, WI 54002.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is March 25, 2021.
5. A claim may be filed at the St. Croix County Courthouse, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242.
/s/ Ericka S. Nelson
Probate Registrar
December 16, 2020
Christine A. Rasmussen
Valley Crossing Law, LLC
940 7th Avenue
PO Box 34
Baldwin, WI 54002
715-688-4045
Bar Number 1048961
WNAXLP
(Dec. 23, 30, Jan. 6)
