State of Wisconsin

Circuit Court

St. Croix County

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

Clarence E. Hudson

DOD: 9/15/2020

Notice to Creditors

(Informal Administration)

Case No. 20 PR 105

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:

1. An application for informal administration was filed.

2. The decedent, with date of birth May 30,1933 and date of death September 15, 2020, was domiciled in St. Croix County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 32 191st Street, Baldwin, WI 54002.

3. All interested persons waived notice.

4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is March 25, 2021.

5. A claim may be filed at the St. Croix County Courthouse, 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, Wisconsin, Room 2242.

/s/ Ericka S. Nelson

Probate Registrar

December 16, 2020

Christine A. Rasmussen

Valley Crossing Law, LLC

940 7th Avenue

PO Box 34

Baldwin, WI 54002

715-688-4045

Bar Number 1048961

WNAXLP

(Dec. 23, 30, Jan. 6)

