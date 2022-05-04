Business Meeting of the Board of Education
School District of Grantsburg
Minutes from April 11, 2022
President Dave Dahlberg called the meeting to order. Present: Dave Dahlberg, Renae Rombach, Chris Erickson, Russ Erickson, Jason Burkman and Brian Handy. Absent: None.
Agenda Revisions: None.
Appearances: None.
Motion C. Erickson/R. Erickson to approve the School Board minutes from March 28, 2022. Motion carried 6-0.
Received Reports
The referendum question on the April 5, 2022 ballot was passed by a majority of the voters. The planning process will start soon.
The Principals shared the April Good News.
The Finance Committee will meet on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Noon.
The Policy Committee will meet on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 7:00 am.
Jason Burkman and Dave Dahlberg will represent the Board of Education at the GHS Graduation ceremony on May 21, 2022.
Congratulations and thank-you to Russ Erickson for his service to the Board, the District, students and staff. Congratulations to Dave Dahlberg on his re-election!
Consent Items
Motion C. Erickson/Rombach to approve the hiring of Pam McCormick as GHS Assistant Track Coach, part-time. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion R. Erickson/C. Erickson to award the bids for the Wi-Fi equipment for the softball and baseball fields to Ubuquiti Inc. for $2105.00 and to Amazon for $1512.34 plus any additional costs up to $5000.00 total to complete the project. Motion carried 5-0-1.
Motion Rombach/Dahlberg to award the bid for the electric strikes to Twin City Hardware for $47,654.75 and award the bid for the door controllers to Johnson Controls for $107,748.10 to expand our electronic access control system. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Rombach/C. Erickson to award the bid of $7,740.00 to Bytespeed for two large format interactive flat panel displays. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Dahlberg/Handy to approve the hiring of Heidi Spafford as GMS Aide, full-time. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Rombach/Burkman to approve the unpaid leave request of Melissa Woods, iForward Student Advisor. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Dahlberg/C. Erickson to approve a new full-time iForward Elementary teaching position. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion C. Erickson/Handy to approve the iForward Parent Liaison Stipend of $200.00 per semester and partnership with the Wisconsin Statewide Parent Educator Initiative (WSPEI). Motion carried 6-0.
Fiscal Report/Receipts Report: March 2022. Motion C. Erickson/Rombach to approve the April 2022 vouchers for payment. Specific check numbers are: #32310-32316; #83751-84091; #20742-20763. Motion carried 7-0. Specific expenditures per fund:
Fund 10 (General) = $ 476,373.76
Fund 21 (Scholarship) = $ 42.43
Fund 27 (Special Education) = $ 87,116.76
Fund 50 (Food Service) = $ 24,873.74
Fund 60 (All School Fund) = $ 20,906.64
Fund 80 (Community Ed) = $ 1,338.06
$ 610,651.39
Motion Rombach/Dahlberg to convene in Closed Session per Wisconsin Statutes 19.85 (1) (c) considering district staff compensation for 2021-2022, employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of review 2022-2023 staffing needs, and issue of preliminary notice of contract non-renewals for the 2022-2023 school year and any public employee over which the Board has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility; and (f) considering financial, medical, social or personal histories or disciplinary data of specific persons which, if discussed in public, would be likely to have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of any person. Motion carried by roll call vote 6-0: Dahlberg-yea, C. Erickson- yea, Rombach-yea, R. Erickson-yea, Burkman-yea and Handy-yea.
Motion Rombach/Dahlberg to reconvene in Open Session and take action as appropriate on matters from the Closed Session. Motion carried 6-0.
Motion Rombach/R. Erickson to adjourn. Motion carried 6-0.
May 4
