Zombieland: Double Tap is a poster child for what is wrong with the way that modern movie studios green light movies. The original Zombieland came out in 2009 and found success at the box office taking in about three times as much as it cost. These were not blockbuster type numbers but still generated a good profit for Columbia Pictures. However, a sequel was benched until now 10 years later, which is a really long time to finally decide to do a sequel. The reason that this film was made and not some other original idea or concept was because it had previous fan recognition. In a marketplace where poor performing films can cause studios to go under, it isn’t so surprising that we are seeing studios go with risk adverse films like Zombieland: Double Tap, which had made some decent money, has a small but loyal fan base, and features well-known actors. It is a win, win situation for the studios but we as audience goers are left with uninspired properties and a list of bland repetitive movies that we have seen done a lot better time and time before.
This film centers on the continuing adventures of four survivors of a zombie apocalypse. Zombieland had a unique take on the Zombie Genre in that it was more of a comedy than a horror movie. When it came out in 2009 this was a fresh perspective. However, in the past 10 years many other films have also done the same thing, and in some cases done it a lot better.
If you are expecting anything new in this latest installment you would be sadly mistaken. Rhett Reese and David Callaham write a script that is pretty predictable and by the numbers. This is a shame because both of these writers have written some pretty good scripts like the Expendables and Deadpool. It shouldn’t surprise us though, because again the movie studio wants something that people will recognize. The script isn’t bad it just isn’t good or great. If you remember the characters from last time they are there the way you remember them. It is like we just hit pause on the previous movie and then unpaused it now. I don’t like this kind of writing because the characters stay stagnate. Their stories and character arcs don’t go anywhere which I think is the reason we like a good story. We want to see growth.
The one area of the movie that I think has aged well and helps the overall experience is the acting. This is why I gave the movie a plus. Woody Harrelson was made for his role in this film. He is funny and I think the movie picks up whenever he is on screen. The other actors do good jobs as well as Woody, but he steals the show.
Overall, I give this movie a C+ (A Slightly Better Than Average Movie). I was a fan of the first film, and the sequel was more of the same, which was good but also bad. One of the things I loved, was catching up with these characters and their current situations. However as fun as it was to hang out with them, this movie didn’t really do much with them. There is hardly any character growth, and this is only exasperated by the two new additions to the cast, who are just about as lifeless as the zombies that our heroes and heroines have to face on a daily basis. This is exactly what I thought was bad about this film, the characters and their lack of fulfilling character arcs. Time and time again a good concept and okay plot are really weighed down by mediocre characters who are the same at the beginning as well as the end of the movie. If you have seen the previous one and liked it, this is more of the same. Otherwise I would tell you to skip this one.
Zombieland Double Tap is rated R for bloody violence, language throughout, some drug and sexual content. Ruben Fleischer came back to redirect the sequel. Dave Callaham and Rhett Reese collaborated on the script. This film stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.