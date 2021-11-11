I wrote a majority of this column two years ago, days before Hannah turned nine. As she embarks on another birthday, most of the following still rings true. She’s certainly getting stronger, more mature, with dashes of spunkiness thrown in as well. Tweaks have been made to correct dates and times.
The signs might have been there before then, but, my starting point came when she was around nine months old.
I remember trying to change my youngest daughter Hannah and getting the shirt over head to be difficult as she felt tight. It seemed unusual. Coupled that with physical milestones and checklists babies were supposed to reach around that age, it made us, her parents, wonder.
Testing revealed, yes, she was behind in those developments and physical therapy would help in those matters.
Progress was coming, but it was slowly. Something seemed wrong, but we couldn’t put our finger on it. A couple of months before her second birthday, the decision was made to get an MRI, to finally give us some answers.
The results showed a diagnosis of cerebral palsy. While, at least we knew, what the diagnosis was, what the future lied was the unknown and the scary part.
Now, nine years later, as she’s about to turn 11, I can look back and say, there’s been a lot of ups and downs, in raising a child with a disability, but, boy, oh boy, do you learn a lot.
I’ve made the crack for years to strangers who meet her for the first time, Hannah’s first words weren’t ‘Mom’ or ‘Dad’, it was “I’ll do it myself.” She has developed a personality over the years in which she wants to do try new things herself, and if she is unsuccessful, then she asks for help.
That became lesson No. 1 for me – On multiple occasions, I could see her failing, and, being a parent, I would try to help. She would say, no and get frustrated. I then became frustrated and it led to tense times. As she got older and was able to express herself better and at the same time, I developed more patience, our relationship has gotten better. I also have grown to realize that independence is going to help her in more ways than one as she hits adulthood.
Lesson No. 2 – Appreciate the small things. There was a period in which we didn’t know, if she would ever walk. She checked that hurdle off by her third birthday. When you see Facebook posts about your friends’ children being able to do this and that by their second birthday, and your child can’t even walk, you don’t care about the extra things; You just want them to walk, eat, talk or get dressed.
Lesson No. 3 – She wants to be just like everyone else. She has moved over to the St. Croix Central Middle School this year and we heard from her teachers and therapists, she’s loving the independence Middle School offers.
Lesson No. 4 – We aren’t alone. Hannah has had multiple major surgeries in her lifetime. One, which required her to recover and rehabilitate at Gillette’s in St. Paul for five weeks and another one, which she could be at home, but she couldn’t put any weight on her legs for a month. The first surgery, the number of people we met from around the United States was astounding. Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, South Dakota. And they were just like us, their children needed help and Gillette’s was able to provide it. We made friends as a result, but, maybe the most important thing, was the assurance, there are hundreds of like Hannah out there, and look what they’ve been able to accomplish over the years.
