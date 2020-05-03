100 Years Ago
Apr. 30, 1920
Paper Famine
Paper famine is forcing newspapers and periodicals all over the country to combine, reduce size, raise advertising and subscription rates, and in many cases, go out of business.
80 Years Ago
Apr. 26, 1940
Must Dim Headlights
A Rhinelander motorist made the mistake of failing to dim his headlights when he met a car driven by a county traffic officer. He was fined $3 and costs.
The Motor Vehicle department reminds drivers that dimming car lights at night in not merely a courtesy of the road, it a requirement of the law.
Labeling Proposal
State agricultural leaders and officials this week are watching closely for developments on a proposal of the federal food and drug administration that all food products for which special dietary or health claims are made be required to bear labels specifying the elements of the product on which such claims are based.
It was not clear what effect such a ruling, which will be a given a public hearing in Washington April 29, will have on dairy products. Some farm leaders feared that it would be inclusive enough to apply to fluid milk, cheese, butter, etc., while others felt it would not.
70 Years Ago
Apr. 27, 1950
Speeding Tractor
Watertown, WI.- Howard N. Scheuer, 39, Appleton, will be more cautious the next time he drives through Watertown. Scheuer Monday forfeited a fine and costs of $16 for speeding on a city street.
He was clocked at 35 miles an hour driving a tractor. What Scheuer was doing on a tractor 85 miles from home remains a mystery.
40 Years Ago
Apr. 24, 1980
Hot, Dry and Windy
A thermometer in front of a local business in Baldwin registered at exactly 100 at 4:30 on Monday afternoon of this week. However, the thermometer was in the sun and the actual temperature was just a bit over 90, setting a record for Apr. 21.
Combined with extremely dry conditions and strong wind, the weather conditions have created an extreme fire hazard and all area residents are cautioned to not burn until conditions improve. The last precipitation we have had in this area was on Apr. 9 when the final snowfall of the season was just letting up.
30 Years Ago
May 2, 1990
Which Am I?
I watched them tearing a building down, a gang of men in a busy town; with a he-heave-ho and a lusty yell they swung a beam and a side wall fell.
I asked the foreman “Are these men skilled, the men you would hire if you had to build?” He gave me a laugh and said “No, indeed! Just common labor is all I need. I can easily wreck in a day or two, what two builders have taken a year to do.”
I thought to myself as I went my way, which of these roles have I tried to play? Am I a builder who works with care, measuring life by the rule and square: am I shaping my deeds to a well-made plan, patiently doing the best that I can? Or am I wrecker who walks the town, content with the labor of tearing down? -Anonymous
