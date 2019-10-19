Friends and family have known me for a long time have seen my love of sports and usually shake their head in disbelief about it, like for example, when I can name the last 25 to 30 Super Bowl Champions going backward.
It was so bad growing up, my parents refused to get cable until I was in high school because they were fearful all I would do is watch ESPN and their offspring of networks.
I think it all started in 1987. As an eight-year old, growing up in central Minnesota, I saw the Minnesota Twins win the World Series and the Minnesota Vikings go on a surprising run in the postseason and fall one game short of playing in the Super Bowl both in about a five-month span.
I was hooked. I thought this was so awesome. Both teams are going to do this every year or make this a recurring theme, it’ll be so fun to watch, follow and know as much about the teams as possible.
I knew I didn’t have the athletic talents to play professionally, but what were the chances of reporting on them?
So, that’s where the road took me. I did stats for my high school football and basketball teams, I was on the yearbook staff for two years, both times covering sports pages. When I went to college, I spent two years, working for the city newspaper, reporting on high school and collegiate sports. While most college kids were hitting the bars on the weekends, I was working past midnight trying to track down football and basketball scores from small towns in southeastern Minnesota.
My first newspaper job after college found myself working 12 hour shifts more often than not which led to some tense moments between my wife and I about me not being home enough. When we found out we were expecting our first child, an opportunity presented itself to have about a close to a 9-5 newspaper job as possible with the exception of a couple of monthly meetings in Ellsworth.
It was an easy call to make based off those two factors. It was my first foray into news, but I found it to be just as enjoyable as sports. The variety made it fun. One day, it could’ve been a profile on a teacher retirement, the next day it could be a plea agreement on a court hearing. You never really knew what your day was like until you walked into the office to start your day.
People have asked me what my favorite story to report on was. It takes a nanosecond to answer.
One of my duties was to sit by a police scanner in case something out of the ordinary happens. I remember on July 3, 2012, in which the call came over the scanner of a missing boy. It was a pretty quiet day, so I thought, what the heck, let’s go see what happens.
Details emerged quickly. It was a boy who was autistic who didn’t speak. Search parties were beginning to form and with social media in the infant stages back then, word started to spread quickly, help was needed in finding a missing boy.
You knew the story was getting to be bigger than anyone anticipated when Twin Cities television stations started to pull into the driveway. Towards the evening, I can remember the rumor started to spread he was found. And when he wasn’t, it felt comparable to the air being let out of a balloon.
I remember leaving that first night, thinking the worst. A little background information, I grew up about a half-hour from where Jacob Wetterling disappeared and he was one year older than me.
Imagine my surprise and others, when he was found the next morning but a random stranger, who had a child nearly the same age, and felt compelled to join the search because that’s what people do for other people.
That story is seven years old and I can remember like it was yesterday. Sure, I’ve had my negative moments on this job, like everyone else, but when you go to work, not because you have to, but because you want to, it’s a great feeling.
Jason Schulte is the editor of the Baldwin Bulletin. He can be reached at 715-684-2484 or editor@baldwin-bulletin.com
