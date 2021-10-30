As someone who has always been short, the story of Zacchaeus (Luke 19:1-10) has always held a special place in my heart. Over the years it is not my smallness of physical height which has come into the greatest focus, however. It is the places in my life where my spiritual stature has been small which is in sharp focus. We are all acutely aware of our shortcomings and failings in life, even if we do not always admit to them. They linger in the back of our minds and show themselves at the least opportune moments. Within Christian circles we refer to these things as sins. They often weigh us down and leave us very little hope. The story of Zacchaeus speaks to that though. There is hope. It comes in the form of Jesus’ final words from above, “For the Son of Man came to seek out and to save the lost.” Wonderful words of hope to know I am still sought after even when I feel so small in stature.
There is another unspoken message here as well though, and that is about being judgmental. Why do we often criticize others? Is it to help them to build themselves up, or to tear them down so we can feel of greater stature even in our own sin? Jesus is warning us to be careful that we do not use our own finding of our faith in ways to hurt or push others away from God. The love of God is a gift given not only to those who have found and built a strong faith, but also to those who are seeking a way out of lives created through poor choices and bad circumstances…sinners just like each of us. Although those of us walking in faith embrace the promise of Christ that our sins are forgiven, we must also embrace the truth we are still human and therefore still sin. We strive not to, but the reality is we still fall. Jesus, who was without sin, never looked down on the sinners who had yet found faith. Instead, he went to where they were and embraced them in the love of God without holding himself above them. We must do the same.
If you are hurting today, may you find someone who embraces you in the love of Christ. If you have found your faith in Christ, may God help you to remain humble and inviting so the love of God can shine through you as a beacon and a call to those who are lost. God’s blessings on you all!
