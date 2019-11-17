Who has more lakes, Minnesota or Wisconsin?

One day, I was doing what a lot of people do: Surf the internet for random stuff. And the first question that popped into my mind, was how many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Roll? That got my mind going down the road of trying to find the answers to useless trivia people will remember more than what they had for supper last night. I found some of these answers entertaining, so, here they are.
How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Roll?
According to tootsie.com, three scientific studies tried to determine that answer:
A group of engineering students from Purdue University reported its licking machine, modeled after a human tongue, took an average of 364 licks to get to the center. Twenty of the group’s volunteers did it the old-fashioned way and averaged 252 licks.
The second study came from the University of Michigan and the results showed his customized licking machine required 411 licks to the reach the center. The final study came from Swarthmore Junior High School in Pennsylvania and their results showed human lickers needed 144 licks to reach the center.
Which came first, the chicken or the egg?
Multiple websites have delved into this question and the consensus answer is the egg. “Eggs have been around since fish evolved, long before birds in general and chickens specifically,” explained on curiosity.com. “Eventually, a bird that was very much like chicken laid an egg, and a chicken hatched out of it. There might be some quibbling over exactly where in the evolutionary line is the division between “chicken” and “not-chicken,” but no how matter you slice it, the egg was there ahead of time.
Everyone has heard chocolate is bad for dogs and cats, but why?
Hillspet.com reports the toxic component of chocolate is theobromine. Humans easily metabolize theobromine, but dogs process it much more slowly, allowing it to build up to toxic levels in their system, which could lead to vomiting or diarrhea.
Why is the sky blue?
Nasa.gov reports Sunlight reaches Earth’s atmosphere and is scattered in all directions by all the gases and particles in the air. Blue light is scattered more than the other colors because it travels as shorter, smaller waves. This is why we see a blue sky most of the time.
Who has more lakes, Minnesota or Wisconsin?
Minnesota is known as “The Land of 10,000 Lakes” but, actually according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the figure is 11,842. The Wisconsin DNR touts its lake count at 15,074. That means Wisconsin has more, right?
Research shows Minnesota defines a lake as a body of water greater than 10 acres. Wisconsin has no such standards. If Wisconsin uses Minnesota’s standards, the total would be only 5,898 lakes. No such national standards
Is Wisconsin still the dairy capital of the United States?
Yes and No. California has surpassed Wisconsin in terms of dairy producing states based on the number of milked cows from 2014 to 2018. But Wisconsin was No. 1 in terms of total cheese production in 2016. Over the last 10 years, milk production in Wisconsin has increased by over 28% and cheese production has increased by nearly 30%.
Besides dairy what is Wisconsin known for?
Travelwisconsin.com, says quite a few things actually. The first kindergarten classes in the United States were held in Watertown in 1856 at the home of a German couple. The first ever ice cream sundae was served in Two Rivers in 1881. Marathon County produces nearly all of the Ginseng grown in the United States. And, maybe, most importantly, the Onion was started by two University of Wisconsin-Madison students in 1988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.