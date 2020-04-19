March 2020 was the month that COVID-19 or the Coronavirus came into our lives and left an impact which will never be forgotten.
It was a story that affected all parts of our everyday lives and with it, came down news releases from local and state government that sometimes changed preceding news releases or executive orders from an hour before.
As a result, a decision was made to lose some of the restrictions online to try to keep you, the public, informed as much as we could about COVID-19. I know I was far from perfect, but, in the how-to-packet job of being in the reporting business, there was nothing on how to report on a pandemic.
Anyway, I just wanted to let you, the reader, viewed the most online for stories in March.
For the month of March, the Bulletin had 36,018 page views, eclipsing the high from January’s total of 27,623.
To the surprise of no one, COVID-19 stories dominated the page view ranking, but what the top two stories were, at least a bit surprising.
On March 30, Pierce County Public Health sent out a news release because they had an increase of COVID-19 cases over the weekend likely due to the Ellsworth School District’s Band trip to Louisiana.
I saw the release in the early afternoon hours that day and posted it online.
Two different versions of the story generated over 9,000 page views in two days, which almost equaled the total of the Bulletin’s page views for the month of October.
Does an event which occurred in Ellsworth be of concern to Baldwin-area readers? Traditionally, no, but all normal rules got thrown out the window when it comes to a story like this. The good news in this story at least is, as of April 14, Pierce County is happy to report all seven current confirmed cases have recovered.
The third highest viewed story, at over 1,230 page views, was St. Croix County officials voicing its concerns on what happened at Emerald Sky Dairy after a manure run off flowed into Hutton Creek and killed fish.
Again, a regional story, which doesn’t impact Baldwin greatly. At the same time, the lasting consequences of what occurred and considering it wasn’t the first time something like this happened at Emerald Sky Dairy made it newsworthy.
The fourth story, just under 1,200 page views, was a press release from St. Croix County Public Health, saying at the time, all four confirmed cases of COVID-19 were doing well (they now have 10 as of April 14).
This one might have been the easiest one of the bunch. In this current climate, any pieces of information about those who have tested positive for COVID-19 is news. It’s not going to satisfy all the answers for the public due to HIPPA laws, but, it is what it is.
The final story to crack 1,000 page views for March was the story that started it all — the first confirmed case in western Wisconsin — which involved the Destination Imagination regional in Osceola that involved area schools, including Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central.
The impact it still has one month later and probably for months into the future.
