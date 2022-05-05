April’s overall pageviews saw a decline from March, but a couple of noteworthy things still stood out.
In March, the story on the former Baldwin youth pastor being arraigned on sexual assault charges was our second highest pageview story of the month with over 580 page views.
In April, it was No. 1 with over 420 page views. In case anyone is wondering, the next scheduled court appearance for Jacob Mygatt is a pretrial conference 8:30 a.m., May 26.
The second and third stories shows the power of the outdoors. The DNR came out with a news release about changes to Northern Wisconsin Walleye regulations for the 2022 fishing season.
I thought the story would be of interest to some of our readers online and 340 people agreed, making it our second highest viewed story for the month.
The third story was another DNR release, stating the Turkey season would open April 20. Almost 270 people clicked on it, having the story come in at No. 3.
The fourth story has been an oldie, but a goodie. The news of the dome being up at the Baldwin-Woodville pool had nearly 230 page views. It’s projected to come down this month, but not if Mother Nature has anything to say about it.
The fifth story was only up on the website for a few days, but it shows the impact of it: Road construction coming to US Highway 63 in 2025 and with it, the Department of Transportation asking for public comments on it by May 6.
Most of the action revolves around Spruce Street in the construction with a turn lane off the Highway onto the street where Dollar General is.
It’s going to be an interesting few months when construction is done, but hey, at least the public know what is coming and won’t be surprised.
Design an Ad
Last week saw the return of the ever-popular Design an Ad in which fifth graders at Greenfield Elementary are tasked with designing ads for Baldwin-area businesses which they pick and run in the special section.
This year’s version was a hit in more ways than one that additional ads designed by fifth graders are running in this week’s section. We hope you enjoy.
Today in History
According to history.com, May 2, 1933, the Loch Ness Monster was sighted for the first time, igniting the modern legend. The story of the “monster” (a moniker chosen by the Inverness Courier) becomes a media phenomenon, with London newspapers sending correspondents to Scotland and a circus offering a 20,000-pound sterling reward for capture of the beast.
If you need a laugh
As it’s been well established, I’m a sports fan, nut, junkie, whatever you want to call it. With the NBA playoffs in its infant stages, it has made me go to You Tube to find best of “Inside the NBA videos.”
You don’t need to be a fan of the NBA to enjoy them. The laughter and hilarity which ensues can put a smile on anyone’s face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.