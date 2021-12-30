I don’t know how many times I do it on a daily basis: Type in search items on Google.
For me it usually revolves around food items, when stores are open or when the latest movie times are.
Yet, as we are heading down the home stretch for 2021, were my search items comparable to other people.
Articles have shown that I’ve been nowhere close to the top of the lists.
The most-searched terms overall were NBA, DMX, Gabby Petito, Kyle Rittenhouse and Brian Laundrie.
Other search items high up on the list include Mega Millions, AMC stock, Stimulus Check, Georgia Senate race and Squid Game.
For people, Rittenhouse was No. 1, followed by Tiger Woods, Alec Baldwin, Travis Scott and Simone Biles.
In a way it wasn’t surprising to see the rest of the athlete search lists after Woods: Simone Biles, for her Tokyo Olympics that didn’t go the way her or anyone else expected, Henry Ruggs III, former wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, who is facing charges of driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless driving.
Odell Beckham Jr. came in at No. 4 for the up and down NFL season’s he having and Aaron Rodgers was No. 5. I don’t need to go any further about him especially in these parts.
One article from PCmag.com also touched on “how to be” questions into the Google search bar such as “How to be eligible for stimulus check” and “How to be more attractive” the top searches with “how to be a good boyfriend” and “how to be a baddie” also making the top five.
According to Google Data Editor Simon Rogers, searches for “how to heal” reached an all-time high.
“We thought about those we lost, asking ‘how to honor someone’,” he wrote in a blog post. “We looked inward, searching for ‘how to take care of your mental health’ and asking the big questions, like ‘how to be yourself’ and what is my purpose?’”
Rogers also noted the search interest for ‘covid vaccine’ officially surpassing interest in ‘covid testing.’
“Searches soared for ‘covid vaccine near me’ – just as people eagerly asked when they could visit their family or eat in a restaurant again,” Rogers continued.
This Week in History
On Dec. 27, 1932, Radio City Music Hall opened in New York City. According to history.com, since its 1932 opening, more than 300 million people have gone to Radio City to enjoy movies, stage shows, concerts and special events.
Radio City Music Hall was the brainchild of John D. Rockefeller, Jr., who wanted to make the theater the cornerstone of the Rockefeller Complex he was building.
On Dec. 26, 1919, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox reached an agreement to move future Baseball Hall of Fame pitching slugger Babe Ruth to New York. When Ruth was a member of the Red Sox, they won the 1915, 1916 and 1918 World Series. After the sale, the Red Sox didn’t win a World Series again until 2004.
