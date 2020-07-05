While the total number of the Bulletin’s page views for June was down compared to previous months, it didn’t mean there weren’t enough substantial stories.
At the top of the list, was information about St. Croix County Health Officials announcing the county had its first death due to COVID-19. That story had over 2,680 page views.
I may get in trouble with this, but at the initial time of the release, it stated his age, gender, previous health conditions and the fact he had been hospitalized for several days. The fact he indeed had previous health conditions goes along with everything health professionals told us about COVID-19.
I think St. Croix County would consider itself fortunate that four months into COVID-19, St. Croix County has only had one death, considering neighboring Washington County has had 40 (as of Monday).
Second, with over 2,260 page views was the story about St. Croix County Health Officials releasing an updating health advisory. I’m not going to get into the specifics of the advisory because it’s all about where you lean politically. All I’m going to say is at least this isn’t an order from a Governor’s office again, with the news some southern states are going backwards in terms of reopening.
Thirdly, was the information about the Emerald man, who lost his life, due to the flooding from Monday’s storms. I think it took me less than five minutes between to getting the news release from the Sheriff’s ‘
Department and to putting it up online (getting accurate and correct information out to the public as soon as possible). It was a little ‘oh-yeah’ moment while reading the release that halfway through 2020, it was the County’s first traffic fatality. You would have thought the number would be higher and in every other year, it probably was.
Fourth, was an interesting email received from the State Attorney’s General office. It’s not everyday someone is facing criminal charges for receiving something in the mail. But, when it is meth, it is news. And, once I looked where Lyndon Station was (population around 500 people, located in Juneau County, thank you Google), I thought it’d be an interesting story. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one.
Finally, was the story on the Grand Marshals for Windmill Days — two longtime Baldwin couples — Wayne and Ruth Veenendall and Jerry and Bonnie Van Someren. The vision for Windmill Days 2020 ended up being far different than the reality thanks to COVID-19. However, organizers were happy with what occurred and are confident their 2021 plans will represent what they wanted this year.
Thanks
— Sunday night into Monday morning proved to be a stretch a lot of people in this area won’t forget. The images shared on social media platforms reflected the damage and showed that some areas could take weeks, even months to recover. At the same time, if it wasn’t for these people, it could have been worse, so thank them when the opportunity is there. :
— St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office
— Baldwin Police
— Woodville Police
— United Fire and Rescue
— Public Works crews
— Neighboring Fire Departments
I’m sure I’m missing others. Thank them as well.
One last fact
Happy 244th Birthday America. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans consume about 150 million hot dogs while celebrating Independence Day. That amount of dogs can stretch from Washington D.C., to Los Angeles more than five times.
