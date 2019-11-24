In reading the calendar of upcoming events, last week, I see that Woodville is having a holiday tree lighting celebration on Nov. 17. Is this tree a Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's tree? As I was growing up I remember the Christmas tree. I don't ever recall a Thanksgiving tree or a New Year's tree. So is the tree they are lighting up actually a Christmas tree renamed a holiday tree, so we don't offend the Atheists in our community?
If we are a Christian Community, is it proper for us to deny Jesus Christ so we do not offend the non-believer? Here is what Jesus had to say about that. Matthew 10: 32& 33 "Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before My Father which is in heaven. But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father which is in heaven." Matthew 11:6 "Blessed is he whosoever shall not be offended in Me." Whoever made the decision to call the Christmas tree a holiday tree, tell us why did you make that decision?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.