May brought another good month for page views to the Baldwin Bulletin.
For the month, the total number of page views was 34,252, short of March and April’s totals, but, for me, nothing to sneeze about.
The highest clicked story was a COVID-19 daily update I posted with the headline saying St. Croix County COVID-19 cases have more than doubled in the last two weeks. It ended up with more than 6,000 page views.
Just my rationale for the headline: I can’t keep writing the same headline day-after-day when it pertains to COVID-19. Yes, I was aware testing has increased, meaning positive cases was going to go up. However, would anyone know the numbers would jump that much in two weeks? If they did, I would like them to tell me if the Minnesota Vikings are going to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season. On second chance, maybe not.
The second highest clicked story was a email from the Pierce County saying, they had an outbreak of COVID-19 in an apartment complex in the city of River Falls. Over 850 people clicked on that story. Yes, it didn’t happen in Baldwin, but with a potential COVID-19 outbreak so close in River Falls, I felt it was newsworthy.
The third story was the convicted sex offender residing in Baldwin with over 800 page views. This story is far from over. That’s all I’m going to say about that.
The fourth story is the results from the National Guard coming to Western Wisconsin Health and River Falls for free COVID-19 testing with 767 page views. It sounds like there will be more of those in the future. A good opportunity for those in both parties — health officials and the government can identify the spread in certain cities and those who think they might be diagnosed can find out for sure or not.
The fifth story was St. Croix with 26 COVID-19 cases had 759 pageviews. It seems like a long time ago when that was. Shows one how fast things can change in a month.
What’s next?
Many, many people have had their opportunity to speak their mind about what has happened in Minneapolis over the past week. Here’s my two cents:
Is there going to be anything that’s going to change from this? Is this going to be like a mass shooting where politicians offer their thoughts and prayers time after time and yet nothing happens?
All I can think of is the quote from Winston Churchill: “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.”
Just maybe if we can change A (what happened to George Floyd) B (the rioting and looting) won’t happen.
And just maybe, that’s something we can all agree on .
Windmill Days
Hopefully, the weather will cooperate this weekend and Taste of Windmill Days will be a success. I know organizers have put in a lot of time and effort to make the inaugural edition a worthy effort even before COVID-19 came into our lives.
With the first week of the Farmers’ Market as well, Saturday should be a busy place for Baldwin.
