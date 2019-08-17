I think we are at a point where enough is truly enough. It makes me sick that I have become desensitized to seeing that another shooting has taken place. Of course, I am saddened and haunted at the reality that these tragedies take place, but I would be lying if I said they shock me like they did when I was growing up.
I want to be clear, I am not naïve to the reality of gun violence, nor do I discredit number of safe and responsible gun owners in America. My reality is that I am honest enough to say, “I don’t know what to do about this” which leads me to my overall point…
What is the answer?
As with most political topics, I tend to sit on the sidelines and watch the circus. Most of the time, I grab my metaphorical popcorn and get a good laugh at the lunacy that takes place. However, with topics like this, it takes everything in me to not jump on the high wire myself and attempt to play the ringmaster.
That being said, I don’t think I have the answers, but if I’m leaning towards either side of the two-party system, I think I’m leaning left. My reason for that is simple: at least they are trying to get something done.
Again, I understand the rights protected under the 2nd Amendment. I understand that the vast majority of gun owners are either enthusiasts, hunters, or simply protecting themselves and their families. To argue against those facts would be silly. However, I’m not hearing solutions proposed by members of the right that make much sense.
I have a friend from my hometown that has become very right-winged libertarian. Of course, there is nothing wrong with that, however, his stance on gun rights is farther right than what most conservatives would find sensible, I believe. I asked him what the solution was, to which he replied, “allow people like me to carry wherever, whenever.”
While I understand his point – that good guys with guns are capable of stopping bad guys with guns – I think it is a bit extreme to believe that purchasing a gun should be as easy as picking one up at the supermarket and checking out (yes, he has raised this thought as well on social media).
I think that those who believe the Democratic party (the libs, the progressives, the left – what have you) are attempting to take peoples’ rights to own firearms are not looking at the bigger picture. Gun reform laws, as they are proposed currently, are not necessarily a ban on firearms, with the exception of “assault weapons” which is another subject of debate on its own. These laws are simply an attempt to do something about the prevalence of gun violence that, frankly, I just don’t see coming from the other side.
It seems we have reached some compromise in the form of tightening universal background checks, and even then, I’m seeing opposition from the right. But is that enough? I just don’t know…
What I do know, is that I am seeing an attempt at action to solve this crisis from one side that I am not seeing from the other. If you don’t think gun reform is the answer, that’s fine, but at least propose what your solution might be to stop these tragedies from becoming commonplace in America.
I always welcome your comments, questions, and concerns. Please feel free to reach out to me at any time.
Matt Anderson
805 Main Street
Baldwin, Wisconsin 54002
