What does the public like?
This job has many perks for me, which are difficult to rank, but near the top of the list is seeing what you, the public, are interested in, online.
Why? Because it helps me see what direction this paper should go. More of a focus on crime stories? How about feature stories? What news from school districts caught your attention? It’s questions like that I’m seeking answers to.
First of all, in the four full months I’ve been at the helm, our lowest page view total was in November with 12,313, which would’ve been the highest over the preceding four months, so thank you for clicking on the stories on our website.
January was an interesting month for stories. Our pageview total was over 27,000, an inordinate figure. It could be attributed to one story which I want to explain.
When I was hired, I was told by our publisher to keep stories local, specifically to the Baldwin area as possible because that’s our target area.
No problem, I said.
Every Monday, we get a list of arrests from the St. Croix County Jail in Hudson. Well, on a particular Monday in January, I come across an arrest of a Minnesota man in his 60s, who was booked on computer sex crimes and sexual assault of a child.
That’s an odd one, I told myself. So, I requested a copy of the criminal complaint from the St. Croix County Clerk of Courts just to see if it was interesting.
Going with a common theme in this business of reporting something you don’t see every day, this criminal complaint had it. At the same time, it had zero impact on Baldwin.
Will the Baldwin area and the surrounding public care about an arrest that happened in Hudson? I decided why not, because of the odd factors in the story.
The story turned out to be extremely popular. It finished with over 7,300-page views in less than two weeks in the month of January.
To put that in comparison, for the months of June and July, the total amount of page views was between 8,200 and 8,600.
The interest continued over into February. It was our No. 1 viewed story for the month with over 1,300-page views.
Some would say that by reporting on stories like this, the media is profiting from sex and crime, which are contributing to the downfall of our society. I say, and I’ve said this before to those people, ‘Don’t you want to know what’s going on in your area? Don’t you want to know there are people like this in your area? For all those who support law enforcement (especially on Facebook), stories like these gives a small glimpse of the people they have to deal with on a daily basis?’
Anyway, I digress.
The second most viewed story online for February is another oddity.
I know St. Croix Central and Baldwin-Woodville are rivals when it comes to school districts. But, due to proximity (the St. Croix Central Middle School and High School are in Hammond, which is less than 5 miles away from Baldwin, for those who don’t know) and other circumstantial factors, when it’s on their Board Meeting agenda, the assistant High School Principal/Athletic Director and their Special Education Director will be leaving at the end of the year, that’s news.
Yet, at the same time I wasn’t quite sure about because this paper says Baldwin Bulletin, not Hammond/Roberts Bulletin.
It turned out I didn’t need to worry. Over 500 people viewed the story online which was way more than I expected.
Pageviews is one of the easiest ways we know what you, the reader, like or dislike about this paper. If you want to submit a letter to the editor or email your thoughts to editor@baldwin-bulletin.com, I’ll take that as well.
