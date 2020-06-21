It’s an arduous task, being a citizen. Let’s be clear here, it’s the work of the people that builds our communities and institutions and empowers our inhabitants to act. There isn’t a finish line for the work of the people nor is there a time-clock that we can use to walk away from these actions. Being a “citizen” is a work in which the reward is experienced every day, with each other, and the penalty is experienced in our lack of involvement.
I continue to hear degrading comments about the year 2020, “The year that wasn’t.” There is so much news and are so many opinions by so many experts about COVID-19 or the unrest in our world, our economy, our environment. It becomes very hard to discern what is good for you, or me, or anyone.
I watch people draw lines to restrict movement out of concern for others and have watched as people blatantly walk through those same lines out of disregard or indifference. When confronted, there are people who are quick to reprimand and few who will give carful guidance.
I am guilty of not being prepared with a mask or of being unaware of the X or arrow in the aisle. I have also been guilty of wearing a mask when I am alone in my vehicle (but it’s a good look on me!) When I am uncertain of how I am supposed to respond, I’ve done the Star Trek move to “Boldly go!” which isn’t healthy for me or my neighbor.
When this year is completed, what is the prize? What are we looking for?
Would we be willing to consider that the pandemic and the civil unrest we are experiencing is a part of our being citizens of this world and that in the midst of all the pandemonium, our reward can be found in a very simple table prayer… “For life, and health, and every good, we give you thanks, O Lord.”
In the end, I’m not expecting a check from the government, a participation ribbon, or a certificate of completion. But along the way, there will be grace-filled moments and acts of kindness that give me a shoulder to lean on and a hand to comfort me. I long for the way things were, but I believe that there still is good to be shared within community as we make our way.
Join me, today and each day, “For life and health and every good we give you thanks, O Lord.”
