Hunger for most of us, it is an easy remedy to fix. We simply go to the cupboard or the fridge and pull out something to eat. Unfortunately, for many members of our community here in Baldwin, their fridges and cupboards are bare. Yes, hunger happens in small towns and it is probably bigger than you realize. When I started helping at the Summer Food and Fun program/ BW Backpack program, I was shocked to learn that about 20-25% of the students in the Baldwin-Woodville school district were on free and reduced lunches. This was brought home even more when one night during a meal for Summer Food and Fun that a young girl asked for seconds. One of the volunteers gave her some more food and asked if she was really hungry tonight. The young girl responded without missing a beat that this meal was the only meal she was going to have for that day.
Hunger is not just present in the youth of our community but also in our adults and seniors. Having helped out at the food shelf I have seen; how ecstatic people are to be able to get fresh fruits and vegetables as well as frozen meats.
So, what does this have to do with us Christians? Why should we care about our neighbors here in Baldwin? The Bible and Jesus himself are pretty explicit on how we should view helping our neighbors around issues like hunger. Texts like Matthew 25:35; Romans 12:20; and James 2:14-18 remind us of our duty to feed people, even people who we consider our enemies. I also don’t think it is a coincidence that the feeding of the five thousand is the only miracle of Jesus that is found in all four Gospels. It is our calling as Christians to help out our neighbors who are experiencing hunger.
Even though hunger is a huge complex issue there are many things we can do to help out. We can donate food and money to our Food Shelf. Believe it or not money is actually a better option because the Food Shelf is able to buy food at incredibly low prices through the food banks they use.
We can volunteer at the Food Shelf, at Food Drives, for Meals on Wheels, and other organizations that fight hunger.
We can call our representatives and push them to come up with solutions to end hunger. The United States is one of the richest nations in the world and if we decided to end hunger we could. We have the resources and the know-how to end hunger but unfortunately each day we chose to ignore it in hopes it will go away. Hunger will not go away without confronting it and the complex issues which cause it.
This is our charge as Christians, to feed people. Christ is calling us into action, how will you help end hunger here in Baldwin?
