What do you feel that is a blessing in your life today? It sounds like a weird question in the uncertain times we live in doesn’t it? I know for myself there are days when the only things I seem to want to focus on is my stress, my anxiety, and the chaos going on around me. I think we all know that this isn’t helpful to do but we also know how hard it sometimes is to pull ourselves out of the tailspin we seem to dive into. This past week, I was listening to a friend of my sermon talking about how are attitude affects our perspective. He started talking about a verse from Philippians 4:13 which states I can do all this through God who gives me strength. It is pretty interesting that Paul, the author of Philippians, is writing about strength at this time because he in jail, waiting to see if he will be put to death. Paul has every reason, to be in a pit of despair and anxiety. However, he has learned through his life as a person of faith, that he doesn’t walk this road of life alone. Due to this knowledge that he doesn’t face his own problems alone, Paul is able to shift his attitude which gives him a new perspective and new strength to deal with the things that were really hard and difficult in his life. It didn’t make these things magically go away, instead it allowed Paul to be able to not be consumed by them and to live his life grounded in love and hope.
Easter reminds us of the promises of God, that God will never abandon us and that God loves us so much that Jesus died on the cross for us. It also reminds us that as God’s children we are really blest. When we think of our blessing, it helps to remind us that we are not alone in this uncertain time. Blessings remind us that we are loved. Taking some time recounting the things we felt blest about reminds us of the strength that God is giving us through this uncertain time. A strength that reminds us we are not alone and that we are loved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.