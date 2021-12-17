The sixth-grade class at Lincoln Fundamental School, my elementary school in Davenport, Iowa, always preformed a musical. The neat things for us as students was that we had to write both the music and the lyrics; make the costumes we would use; and perform the musical. When my class had its time to shine, we actually decided to do a musical on President Abraham Lincoln. It was a very fun experience and led to my love of musicals. This love of musicals has only increased as my children have dived into their own school’s musical productions. As much as I loved musicals, believe it or not, I have found over the years that I really don’t like to watch musicals translated to films. I think for me there is just something about the live performance that really elevates the art form for me. I think the other thing that puts me off to film musicals is how very often the production looks very cheaply put together. Knowing this about myself, I wasn’t exactly excited to see West Side Story in the theater.
West Side Story, according to IMDB (Internet Movie database), is an adaption of the 1957 musical which explores the forbidden love and the rivalry between the Jets and the Sharks, two teenage street gangs of different ethnic backgrounds.
One of the big things that West Side Story has going for it is that Steven Spielberg is directing it. Boy, does it show. The movie is filmed so well. Spielberg is such a master at using shadows and different forms of lighting to bring about so much more of the undertones of the scenes to life. The film felt very authentic and didn’t feel like it was made cheaply.
Besides the visual tour de force, I was pleasantly surprised by all the actors. The performances were really well done. In particular Ariana Debose, who plays Anita, had a stellar performance. I would be shocked if she doesn’t get nominated for best supporting actress, if not outright win the award. She had that good of a performance. The rest of the cast is slightly below this threshold but is better than most of the movies I have seen this year.
There are some flaws with the film. The first is run time. It is long at two hours and 36 minutes. I think I was looking for an intermission and this film could have used one. My only other big complaint was I didn’t like some of the musical numbers.
As I was leaving the theater thinking about how I would rate this movie, a sudden thought came into my mind around the theme. Believe it or not the theme is as relevant today as it was in the 50s. I think with all the hate that we experience on a daily basis that West Side Story asks the hard questions of do we allow this to continue and what could happen if we actually treated each other with respect. I really appreciated this message.
Overall, I would give this movie an A (An Excellent Movie). Musicals are not generally my favorite genres of film. Don’t get me wrong I love going to musicals but for whatever reason, I like them live versus on film. I was really impressed with the feel of this film. Steven Spielberg always brings quality to the films he directs and West Side Store is no exception. The film is shot in a very stylized manner that works well for this classic musical. Each scene seems to be a masterclass on cinematography and allowing the camera craft to help tell the story. Besides the visuals of the scenes, the acting is very well done. Ariana Debose (who plays Anita) should win an academy award for best supporting actress with her powerful performance. The rest of the actors bring their “A” game as well. The film isn’t perfect in any stretch as I think it is a little too long and I wasn’t a fan of some of the musical numbers. However, what really hit me was the theme which asks us to consider what happens when we see each other as enemies versus neighbors. This theme is as valid as it was in the 50s as it is today. Especially on how the theme hit me on the day of the film and all the craftsmanship that was poured into this movie, I would definitely go out and see this film.
West Side Story is rated PG-13 for some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking.. The film was directed by Steven Spielberg. Tony Kushner is credited with the writing credits. West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana Debose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.