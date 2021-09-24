Earlier this month, we marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington, D.C. September 11, 2001 was a traumatic day for many. I saw a couple of films that made me realize how truly wonderful people can be when tragedy strikes.
At the beginning of the broadcasts of the first NFL games of the season on Sept. 12, a short film, entitled 9/12, talked about the attacks and how, as a nation, we came together as a family to deal with the aftermath. Narrated by actor and former New York Firefighter Steve Buscemi, the nine-minute film was a reminder of what we can achieve when we come together.
Apple TV has a recording of the Canadian musical “Come from Away” that premiered Sept. 10. The musical, which has been performed since 2013, is set during the week following the attacks. It tells the true story of the people of Gander, Newfoundland when 38 planes were ordered to land after the attacks, stranding 7,000 travelers for nearly a week.
The characters in the musical are based on (and in most cases share the names of) real Gander residents as well as some of the stranded travelers they housed and fed. The population of Gander and several other surrounding communities doubled with the arrival of the “come from aways,” the passengers.
The musical hits a good mix of dealing with the tragedy of 9/11 as well as the hospitality of the Canadians, who struggle to accommodate the physical and emotional needs of the visitors. It’s Canadian, but relatable. Friendships are formed, some of the “plane people” even become honorary Newfoundlanders.
At the conclusion of the play, on the tenth anniversary of the attacks, the crew and passengers of the once stranded planes reunite in Gander, this time by choice, to celebrate the lifelong friendships and strong connections they formed in spite of the terrorist attacks. The mayor of Gander says, “Tonight we honor what was lost, but we also commemorate what we found.”
Gander is one of the few places outside of New York City where steel from Ground Zero is displayed.
I was treated to seeing the show live when I visited by sister in Toronto in March of last year. A touring company of the production was scheduled to be in Minneapolis this fall, but the dates have been postponed to after the first of next year.
After seeing it in person, I was less impressed with the film of the production. Like many things in life, seeing something live is nearly always better than watching it later on television. The energy just isn’t the same.
That being said, I highly recommend “Come from Away.” The message of finding our shared humanity in the midst of tragedy is timeless. The mentions of 9/11 are respectful and impactful. The production does what any good theater should do: make you laugh, make you cry and make you think. It does many of these things in rapid fire succession. The music’s pretty good as well.
I hope we can all get back to that spirit of our shared humanity without going through another attack. We can do some pretty awesome things as a species when we set our minds to it.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
