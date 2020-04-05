When you contact your State Legislator about something that is important to you, are you listened to? Do you get a response? Or does it seem like the votes are dictated by party leaders and their donors, and not the people? The condition of our roads, our health care, our water quality, our economy, our schools all depend on decisions made by Legislators who were voted in under gerrymandered maps.
Send a message to our WI State Legislature that you want to put an end to gerrymandering. How? In two ways: First, by voting in favor of fair voting maps on the referendum on your April 7 ballot, you can join the other 50 counties in Wisconsin that have said, “Enough of partisanship. In 2021, we want voting maps to be drawn without relation to party.”
Secondly, a way to end gerrymandering is by electing Judge Jill Karofsky to the WI Supreme Court. Wisconsin will draw new voting maps in 2021 based on the census of 2020. If the voting maps are drawn as unfairly as they were the last time, the maps will surely go to the WI Supreme Court. Judge Jill Karofsky is likely to uphold nonpartisan redistricting, while her opponent was one of the legal defenders of the 2011 maps, described as among the most “hyper-gerrymandered” in the country.
