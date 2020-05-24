I know this space is usually reserved for what I think about particular issues and topics, but as one can hopefully see, we have a lot of news in this week’s paper and not a lot of space to fill it. Under the guidelines of you, the public, as much as possible, here’s some more news that not everyone is aware about.
On May 12, the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release and on its Facebook page that Jason Lafavor, a convicted sex offender, will be released on May 26 and living in Baldwin.
He was convicted in Dane County, so thinking that was odd, I emailed Sheriff Scott Knudson and asked why that was. He replied its’ his parents address and the DOC “thought is that if he actually has a support system, or people that he can communicate with and will help him, that he will be more compliant.”
The next night, the Bulletin got a message via Facebook that Lafavor’s parents’ residence is next door to a daycare.
Knudson again reiterated to me in a phone call on May 15 the Department of Corrections was the one in charge of placing Lafavor.
Later that day, I placed a phone call to the daycare owner, Alexa Gordon, and she said no one from law enforcement, Department of Corrections or whoever notified her or informed her about Lafavor’s release. She was notified of the release via someone sending it to her.
She also says she’s been in her house 16 years and has run a daycare that entire time. She was first licensed through the county and then through the state, which she estimated has been the last 10 years.
I’ve seen or read multiple ordinances about how close a sex offender can be close to a daycare, but if you take a look at a picture attached, you can see how close the two residences are by foot.
What’s the saying, “If it looks like a duck, talks like a duck, it’s a duck?” Semantics don’t look good.
Rebecca Schultz, Field Supervision Agent, for the local Department of Corrections branch in Hudson told me later on May 15, I’d be receiving an email explaining their version of events because she couldn’t comment on individual cases. As of May 20, I still haven’t gotten that email.
Knudson is waiting as well. On May 20, he emailed me, saying he’s gotten no news, but he sent an email to the state with his concerns about Lafavor’s placement.
So I guess, stay tuned.
More information needed
I’m not trying to make this an anti-government rant, but with the number of COVID-19 cases starting to rise locally and especially after the Safer at Home order was lifted, is it too much to ask on how or why people contracted COVID-19.
I live in River Falls and with the news Pierce County and the City of River Falls announced a COVID-19 outbreak in an apartment complex May 18 with three confirmed cases and 11 other people currently displaying symptoms it’s a little concerning.
Yes, I understand there’s more testing, so the number of cases are going to rise. But, after hearing the initial travel rationale we’ve heard in the beginning of this, are there spots in Pierce and St. Croix counties that are more suspecitbile than others? Is that too much to ask to find out?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.