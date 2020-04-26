I got to see a freshly released movie last weekend and no I didn’t break quarantine to see it in the theaters. Troll World Tour was scheduled to be released in theaters April 10, and due to the pandemic, they released it as a video on demand (video on demand). So, for the low price of $19.99 you too could be one of the few lucky people to rent the movie for 48 hours and say that you were a part of film history, as the only movie released in the pandemic. Well was it worth the price and the prestige?
No absolutely not. I am still mad I paid $19.99 just to rent this boring and uninspired mess. If I had seen it in the theater, I would have only wasted 5 bucks, but this was like four trips to the theater.
Trolls World Tour is the sequel to Trolls (2016). Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick) queen of the Pop music trolls and Branch (voiced by Justin Timberlake) her boyfriend must stop Barb (voiced by Rachel Bloom) leader of the Rock and Roll Trolls from taking over and ruling all the troll’s clans, with the strings of power.
As I said previously this film seemed uninspired and also lacked a cohesive direction. At the end of the movie, I figured out why. There are six screenwriters attached to the movie! Holy Cow, that is horrible! No wonder the script is more representative of Frankenstein’s monster than a clear and concise story. That is my biggest complaint about the story, I felt bored by it. There was very little going on in it and I felt I had to claw my way to get to the ending. The characters were stereotypical and bland. This is disappointing because they have a ton of cool voice talent for this movie. I have already named Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick but this movie also contains the voice talents of James Corden, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, and George Clinton to name a few more. Trolls World Tour’s music is serviceable. I thought the musical numbers were fine. The interesting things about the songs though were that they were just covers of current songs, there were not any original songs unlike the first Trolls movie.
Overall kids would find this movie enjoyable but as an adult I wouldn’t want to pay this kind of money if I was not buying the movie to own. The better option is to wait for it on Redbox or when it comes out on DVD.
If there is a movie old or new that you would like me to review while we are waiting for new films to be released please email me at pastorpaulbackstrom@gmail.com and put in the subject line of the email, movie review. Thanks, and stay safe!
Overall, I would give this movie a C- (A Slightly Below Average Movie). Due to the pandemic, Trolls World Tour will be a part of film history as one of the only films to be released during the pandemic. I wish they hadn’t bothered though, because it has such a bland story and uninspiring characters. This shouldn’t surprise us though because it had six writers attached to the project. Too many writers and that will spoil any project because of the lack of direction and tone. The music was the only thing that saved it for me and that was just because it was covers for songs I have heard in the past. There isn’t a lot of original music in this one. I would recommend it for kids but the price tag for the 48 hour rental is a little too high for my tastes at $19.99. I would wait until this came out on Redbox before I would touch this one again.
Trolls World Tour is rated PG for some mild rude humor. This movie was directed by Walt Dohrn and David P. Smith. It seemed like they tried to break the world record for the number of screenwriters, as people receiving credit for this film are Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berge, Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky and Elizabeth Tippet. Trolls World Tour features the voice talents of Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Rachel Bloom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.