Let me just start with Go Blackhawks! I love Baldwin and Woodville. But when we think strategically about keeping small towns thriving, I have no time for talking down a neighboring town over another. In fact, if someone is considering moving to the area, I’ll try to sell them on Baldwin and Woodville, and Spring Valley, and Wilson, and Glenwood City, and Hammond. Why? Because a rising tide raises all ships, and I want people to know that our whole region has a lot to offer.
If you keep track of the national dialogue on small towns, you have probably felt a general sense of unease. There is a narrative that Smallville is dying and only urban centers are growing. (This narrative also exists for newspapers, and is equally inaccurate.) In fact, many small towns are thriving. Of course they look different than Mayberry did 50 years ago. But they are still strong. Part of what keeps these towns alive, even as young adults move away for education or career advancement, is that their older counterparts are moving in. This is the partnership between brain drain and brain gain. Brain drain is those smart kids going out to seek their fortunes. Brain gain in rural America is those same kids coming back all grown up between 30 and 50. They have careers, and families, and are looking to settle down.
Back to my point on regionalism: Researchers of rural brain gain have found that people don’t tend to move to a small town for a job or a specific Main Street they like. They move for a lifestyle. And that lifestyle is associated with a region. Perhaps they like the bluffs of southeastern Minnesota or the rolling hills of western Wisconsin. They don’t care precisely what town they’re in, they’ll give their realtor a general idea of the kind of house they want and the region they want to be in.
To prove the point of regionalism, one fun activity is to map out where you’re life takes you. Let’s say you live in Baldwin, but you work in Woodville and your spouse works in Glenwood City. Put three dots on the map in those locations. Now, I’d like you to buy groceries in Baldwin (see our insert for sales), but maybe you drive to New Richmond. Add a dot there. Do you drive to Elmwood to visit friends? Catch the Menomonie Farmers Market? Your dots are getting further apart now. Watch how quickly your life map expands when you take your activities into account. Folks new to the area need to know that Baldwin has a lot to offer, or course, but in a highly mobile society, we need to remind folks that there is plenty to do in the whole region to provide variety and meet the needs of a diverse group of people without losing them to the draw of urban hubs.
Our job, when working to promote Baldwin, is to think in terms of what the region has to offer. We don’t need to downplay our neighbors, because we are all connected. Having a great theatre in Spring Valley is still a great draw for Baldwin. Conversely, having a strong local grocery store in Baldwin is great for Spring Valley.
Catch my column every week for talk of rural affairs and local investment.
