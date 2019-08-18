Seminary is a school for pastors. It is one of my life’s great blessings to have had Gerhard Forde (pronounced FUR-dee) as one of my Seminary professors. Almost everybody called him by his last name. Forde was all about faith. Faith is simply believing something that you have not seen. In the Bible’s letter to “The Hebrews”, chapter 11 we find a summary of numerous Biblical people who lived by faith.
In Forde’s book, “Where God Meets Man,” he said, “As a creature man is to live, therefore, solely by faith. He is to trust God for the final outcome of things… He lives by faith, without fear, without anxiety.”
Some people say they live with fear and anxiety. Our world is a breeding ground for fear and anxiety. We quickly label people who differ from us. In fact, “us” and “them” are labels that easily direct our thoughts and words. We “take sides” on every conceivable matter. Knowing the divisiveness of “us” and “them” creates barriers.
Forde was right! To live by faith is to live without fear and without anxiety. That is because faith is not limited to the immediate circumstances but sets our hearts and minds in a larger realm where the divisions of this life do not ask us to point a finger of blame or shame.
What does it mean to “trust God for the final outcome of things?” I believe that God knows what to do with this life. I also believe that God knows what to do with us after this life. Faith gives me confidence that God’s judgment is by far wiser than human judgment. Human judgment seems to create barriers. If you judge me or I judge you, there is a distance between us, and that distance sometimes leads to fear and anxiety.
God tells us to “love one another” (1 John 4:7) and that “there is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear” (1 John 4:18).
A thought for today: If you feel fear creeping in to control your heart and mind, ask God to help you find peace. If you don’t know how to ask God, ask someone else to pray with you. Faith can begin to grow and God will take care of the “final outcome of things.”
Most sincerely,
Pastor Keith Anderson
Zion Lutheran Church
Woodville
