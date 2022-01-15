Matthew 3:16a, 17And when Jesus had been baptized… a voice from heaven said, "This is my Son, the Beloved, with whom I am well pleased.
Isaiah 42:6-8I am the LORD, I have called you in righteousness, I have taken you by the hand and kept you; I have given you as a covenant to the people, a light to the nations, to open the eyes that are blind, to bring out the prisoners from the dungeon, from the prison those who sit in darkness. I am the LORD, that is my name!
On Jan. 9, our church recognized the last of the 12 days of Christmas (which would be Jan. 6) and we also celebrated the revealing of Jesus as “God’s Beloved Son.” A service that included carols as well as a hymn recalling our family tie to God and one another, “Children of the Heavenly Father.” The theme that united these two festivals was “Title” as in what we are called and what we are called to do. God shared a name for us to know, “I am the Lord” and how wonderful to know and use that name.
Our granddaughter has learned how to use her voice, and a beautiful voice it is! Julie and I were able to spend a bit of time with her and her family (illness prevented us from gathering during Christmas) and to hear her call us by our new titles, “g-pappy” and “nanna” is like music to our ears! We have been claimed!
With this title comes many responsibilities; getting on the floor and opening a present, reading books at a rapid pace to hold her attention, being led from room to room to see “something,” encouraging a focus to remain at the plate of food and not the dogs on the floor… and many other things… What I’m getting at is that the title I’ve been given has responsibilities or tasks attached to them – and they bring me great joy in completing them.
Our God has called us from our place as individuals and put us in relationship with the rest of the world. First as siblings and then with responsibilities. This union draws me out of myself and then puts me in front of others. As I am put in this close proximity of others, it is not as a chore, but as a labor I want to fulfill. To be led from room to room by a granddaughter who cheers me on with “pappy, pappy, pappy!” is not work (although it becomes a bit of a workout!) It is a task I readily accept and enjoy!
As we interact with others in these dark and cold months of the year, may we interact with compassion and with eagerness in order to build healthy communities and relationships. May we accept the title as “sibling” among “siblings” and the charge to present in time of need or fear. We are not alone, we have each other.
