South Dakota has a rising methamphetamine problem and Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday an anti-meth campaign with the slogan, “Meth, We’re on It.”
According to a public service announcement, Noem said the following: “South Dakota’s meth crisis is growing at an alarming rate. It impacts every community in our state, and it threatens the success of the next generation. This is our problem, and together, we need to get on it.”
When you hear the slogan, what’s the first thing you think of. Yeah, me too. So, did a lot of other people according to social media reactions.
The defenders say the purpose of the campaign is starting to take effect – tackling the issue of methamphetamine from a different angle. They opined if they came up with a traditional slogan, it wouldn’t get the attention it’s getting now.
Besides the slogan, cynics are questioning the fact South Dakota spent nearly $450,000 to market this campaign.
It got me curious, where do the inspirations for slogans come from.
According to online research, Nike’s ‘Just Do It’, was inspired by the last words of Utah killer Gary Gilmore, who said, “let’s do this” as he faced a firing squad.
How about M&M’s, ‘Melts in your mouth, not in your hand’? It was debuted in 1954 with Peanut M&Ms to set their candies apart from its competitors, whose candies would leave sticky messes on consumers’ fingers.
Everyone has been to Las Vegas at least once in their lives. Their now famous slogan of ‘What happens here, stays here’ was coined because research showed the Las Vegas Conventions and Visitor’s Authority customers wanted freedom, a place people could go wild without consequence.
My personal favorite came from the 1980s with the “This is Your Brain on Drugs” marketing campaign. For those who don’t remember, the television commercial showed a gentleman holds up an egg and says, ‘This is your brain.’ The camera then goes to a skillet. He now says, ‘This is drugs.’ He cracks open the egg, fries its contents and says, ‘This is your brain on drugs.’ After a short pause, he goes, ‘Any questions?’
However, there have been quite a few misses over time. It’s even better when the slogans are translated globally because businesses obviously don’t think just about the United States.
Here, are some of the best, according to Inc.com:
-- Clairol launched a curling iron called "Mist Stick" in Germany even though "mist" is German slang for manure.
-- Coors translated its slogan, "Turn It Loose," into Spanish, where it is a colloquial term for having diarrhea.
-- Gerber marketed baby food in Africa with a cute baby on the label without knowing that, in Ethiopia, for example, products usually have pictures on the label of what's inside since many consumers can't read.
-- Ikea products were marketed in Thailand with Swedish names that in the Thai language mean "sex" and "getting to third base."
-- KFC made Chinese consumers a bit apprehensive when "finger licking good" was translated as "eat your fingers off."
-- The American Dairy Association replicated its "Got Milk?" campaign in Spanish-speaking countries where it was translated into "Are You Lactating?"
