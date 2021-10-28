Halloween is remembered for trick or treating, candy and dressing up in your favorite costume.
Yet, there is one Halloween of years past, which is still being talked about for a completely different reason.
In 1991, a winter storm started on Halloween and lasted over the next four days. It left between 16 to 20 inches of snow in two waves in the Baldwin area, as well as a substantial amount of rain in between.
The Nov. 6, 1991, issue of the Bulletin expounds more on the blizzard.
-- John Traxler of the Baldwin Village Crew stated the rain which fell between the two snowfalls made the cleanup the toughest he has experienced in 17 years working for the village. The wet snow created the problem of plows getting stuck and spinning their wheels frequently.
-- The Baldwin Community Center served as temporary home to about 35 stranded travelers. Most were stranded travelers along I-94. Other travelers were directed to the First Reformed Church in the village.
-- Police Chief Jim Widiker said despite the snow starting on Halloween night, trick or treating appeared to go well and youngsters appeared to enjoy themselves.
-- St. Croix County Highway Commissioner Dan Fedderly stated the western part of the county got the worst of the storm, with Hudson, Houlton, Somerset and Star Prairie receiving totals between 24 and 30 inches.
Rob Moe of St. Croix Electric Coop in Baldwin said there were between 600 and 700 of its company’s customers who were without power at various times during the storm from 3 a.m. Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday. The cause of the outages were trees and tree limbs that fell on power lines, due to the heavy snow and ice.
Today in History
In addition to the Halloween blizzard of 1991, there were significant historical events which occurred around this time.
According to history.com:
-- On Oct. 25, 1980, AC/DC earned its first pop Top 40 hit with “You Shook Me All Night Long.”
-- On Oct. 25, 1929, Albert B. Fall, who served as secretary of the interior in President Warren G. Harding’s cabinet, is found guilty of accepting a bribe while in office. He became the first individual to be convicted of a crime committed while a presidential cabinet member. Fall accepted a $100,000 interest-free “loan” from Edward Doheny of the Pan-American Petroleum and Transport Company, who wanted Fall to grant his firm a valuable oil lease in the Elk Hills naval oil reserve in California. The site, along with the Teapot Dome naval oil reserve in Wyoming, had been previously transferred to the Department of Interior on the urging of Fall, who evidently realized the personal gains he could achieve by leasing the land to private corporations.
-- On Oct. 24, 1861, the first transcontinental telegraphy system was completed, using groundbreaking technology invited by Samuel F.B. Morse. This system became the only method of instantaneous communication between the coasts. It was a success from the start, and, in the first week of operation, it was noted, Western Union charged users one dollar per word.
