The ultimate sacrifice
A visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery is a physical reminder of service and sacrifice to our country. The Tomb of the Unknown exemplifies valor and honor by remembering those who died committing brave acts of patriotism with no one to bear witness to them.
The idea to honor these forgotten warriors was first discussed by Great Britain in 1920. In 1921, a burial ceremony was planned for an American unknown who died in Europe during WWI. On Memorial Day four unknowns were exhumed from an American cemetery in France and placed in identical caskets. Armistice Day 1921 the casket was transported to Arlington National Cemetery.
The Tomb is the final resting place for Unknowns from WWI, WWII and the Korean War. In 1998, based on DNA, the remains of the Vietnam Unknown were identified and returned to his family. The Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldier honors thousands of soldiers who died during the American Revolution, many of whom are buried nearby in mass graves.
The St. Croix-Chequmegon Chapter DAR will observe the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
More than one million women have joined Today’s DAR since it was founded in 1890. They became DAR members to honor their heritage as well as make a difference in their communities and across the country. Contact the St. Croix-Chequamegon Chapter NSDAR on how you can become one in a million stccdar@gmail.com
