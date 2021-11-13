I read this story on Facebook and wanted to share it with you because it makes us think about how faith asks us to go into the world.
An eight-year-old boy went to his grandfather and proudly announced, “I am going to be very successful when I grow up. Can you give me any tips on how to get there?”
The grandfather nodded, and without saying a word, took the boy by the hand and walked him to a nearby plant nursery.
There, the two of them chose and purchased two small saplings.
They returned home and planted one of them in the backyard.
The other sapling was placed in a pot and kept indoors.
“Which one do you think will be the most successful in the future?” asked the grandfather.
The boy thought for a moment and said, “The indoor tree. It’s protected and safe while the outdoor one has to cope with the elements.”
The grandfather shrugged his shoulders and said, “We’ll see.”
The grandfather carefully tended to both plants and in a few years, the boy, now a teenager came to visit again.
“You never really answered my question from when I was a young boy. How can I become successful when I grow up?” he asked.
The old man showed the teenager the indoor tree and then took him outside to have a look at the towering tree outside.
“Which one is greater?” the grandfather asked.
“The outside one. But that doesn’t make sense, it has to cope with many more challenges than the inside one.”
The grandfather smiled, “Yes, but the risk of dealing with challenges is worth it as it has the freedom to spread its roots wider and its leaves toward the heavens. Boy, remember this and you be successful in whatever you do; If you choose the safe option all of your life you will never grow and be all that you can be, but if you are willing to face the world head-on with all of its dangers and challenges, the sky’s the limit.”
God invites us to live out with faith each and every day. Faith which can make us uncomfortable but in the end helps us grow closer to God and strengthens us to be God’s hands and feet in the world.
Originally appeared in the Jan. 27, 2021, issue of the Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.