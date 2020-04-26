We'll meet again
Don't know where, don't know when
But I know we'll meet again some sunny day
Keep smiling through
Just like you always do
Till the blue skies drive the dark clouds far away — lyric, “We’ll Meet Again” by Ross Parker and Hughie Charles
That tune, popular during World War II, has been finding its way into my head lately. The classic torch song was written in 1939 as the war escalated in Europe.
My late father Arved (aka “The Chief”) used to listen to a local radio station Sunday mornings after church and before dinner. Sponsored by and announced by a used car dealer, songs like “We’ll Meet Again” that were popular with the greatest generation were played in between announcements of anniversaries, birthdays and of course, used car listings.
The Chief loved the show because he heard songs from his youth, got caught up on people he knew and was able to give his family opinions on the merits of the cars on the dealer’s lot.
I may have mentioned this before, but I was known as a bit of a wiseacre in my youth. I believe I received a double dose of the sarcasm gene from my parents. In those days, I let many things go directly from my brain to my mouth, so I was quick to tell the Chief how lame I thought the “Car Tunes” program was.
Like many things in the past, as I age, I can better understand my parents now.
I know the social distancing we are doing now is best for everyone. On an intellectual level, I get it. On an emotional level, like many of you, I struggle with isolation from friends, family and loved ones.
Music has a way of expressing sentiments more effectively than words. Songs can leave powerful memory markers to a place and time. I’m sure each of you have a song or two that evokes a memory when you hear it today.
I can only imagine how the people felt when going through the separation of military service during World War II. The uncertainty, the longing and the real worry of death must have been stressful beyond description.
On top of that, the folks who fought the battles of the homefront had to deal with shortages of food and clothing as well as uncertain employment. Many worked long hours producing items for the war effort, others did what they could by gathering scrap materials to be recycled or planting victory gardens.
While I realize the current situation is far less serious than World War II, there are parallels. As a self-absorbed baby boomer, I now once again have a very small inkling of what it was like for my parents and grandparents and what they went though.
I find solace and strength from this realization. I understand, I can and will, get through whatever is coming in the weeks and months ahead.
I encourage you to do the same.
It will be a sunny day when this has passed, and it WILL pass.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
