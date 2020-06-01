Towards the end of the May 18 Baldwin-Woodville School Board meeting, it was discussed among Board members on what guidelines schools need to be done so in-person learning could resume.
It was an interesting discussion to hear because thanks to COVID-19, those scenarios, which seemed unimaginable before it came into our lives, now have to be considered.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) released a set of guidelines on their website, with the latest updated version, dated May 19, 2020 of guidelines on what schools should do to reopen in-person.
Right off the bat, the CDC says, the considerations are meant to supplement — not replace — any state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations with with schools must comply.
Some of those included:
— Space seating/desks at least six feet apart when feasible.
— Turn desks to face in the same direction (rather than facing each other), or have students sit on only one side of tables, spaced apart.
— Create distance between children on school buses (e.g., seat children one child per row, skip rows) when possible).
There’s plenty to say about that, but then there’s this section:
— Teach and reinforce use of cloth face coverings. Face coverings may be challenging for students (especially younger students) to wear in all-day settings such as school. Face coverings should be worn by staff and students (particularly older students) as feasible, and are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult. Individuals should be frequently reminded not to touch the face covering and to wash their hands frequently. Information should be provided to staff, students and students’ families on proper use, removal, and washing of cloth face coverings.
Then there’s this:
— Discourage sharing of items that are difficult to clean or disinfect.
— Keep each child’s belongings separated from others and in individually labeled containers, cubbies, or areas.
— Ensure adequate supplies to minimize sharing of high touch materials to the extent possible (e.g., assigning each student their own art supplies, equipment) or limit use of supplies and equipment by one group of children at a time and clean and disinfect between use.
— Avoid sharing electronic devices, toys, books, and other games or learning aids.
If a random person like me can find these guidelines, I would put a lot of money these guidelines or considerations are in the hands of school administrators as ones they are considering.
After these last two months, it’s safe to say, those on both sides of the political aisle, would agree what works in Milwaukee County may not work for St. Croix County.
Local guidelines may be the best way to go when it comes to school reopening. School Boards and administrators have a lot on their plates over the next two months if schools want to reopen in September (which is what every parent and maybe some students want as well).
And if some of these conditions are enacted, I, as a parent and a member of the public, will go along with them because after these last two months nobody wants to go through this again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.