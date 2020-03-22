So, this is probably my last theater review for a while. As I am writing this March 16, the Governor of Minnesota has closed movie theaters for the foreseeable future, and I bet the Governor of Wisconsin is not far behind. It seems like forever since I went to see this movie last week with all the new changes that have affected our daily lives.
If you have seen the trailer on television, this movie was heralded to be the most controversial film of 2020 and 2019. The reason that it was pulled from its original release in 2019 was due to the mass shooting in Ohio and Texas. The Hunt is about a group of liberal elites who are trying to hunt down and kill kidnapped deplorables (conservatives). President Trump then found out about the movie and tweeted about how bad this movie was for the country. The backlash was instant and intense. In some sense it is amazing that the film would ever see the light of day again, but here it is probably one of the last movies in the theaters for quite a while.
I think it is important to point out that The Hunt is a political satire. It is supposed to be a hyper and ironic exaggeration of what is going on in our politics. The film is pretty even handed in its ability to mock both sides of the aisle. However, in this current political climate, I don’t think people can probably appreciate that this film is asking us to look in the mirror and laugh at ourselves.
The writing team of Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof give us a pretty straight forward plot. In order to get the audience to realize that this film is not to be taken seriously, they include a lot of cartoon type of violence, which means the film is pretty gory. The characters except for the main heroine Crystal, played by Betty Gilpin, are stereotypical characters because again they are trying to show this movie is a comedic parody of real life. I thought the story was fine, nothing to write home about, but it gets the message across pretty well.
I think Gilpin’s performance is well acted. She has a ferocity and an intensity about her character that I was not expecting. Without spoiling her character identity, I don’t know if this was how her character was written or if that was the choice, she played Crystal with. Either way, she stole the show.
Overall, I would give this movie a C+ (An Above Average Movie). The Hunt for all its controversy is just a political satire. To its’ credit, The Hunt goes after both sides of the political aisle. In times past this I think people would have enjoyed this movie as a good way to poke a little fun at the other side. However, in our current charged political times, I think this film will fall flat, which is a shame because it means that the divide between us is larger than it should be. Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof give us a pretty straightforward plot and stereotypical characters, which I would expect in a satire. Probably the highlight of this movie is Betty Gilpin, who plays Crystal with an intensity and ferocity that I didn’t expect. Due to the current precautions around Covoid-19 I doubt anybody is going to see this in theaters and by the time we get back into theaters there will be a ton of (hopefully) better movies to choose from. This wouldn’t be a bad one to watch on a streaming service, again if you like political satires.
The Hunt is rated R for bloody violence, and language throughout. It was directed by Craig Zobel. This film was written by the writing duo of Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof. The Hunt stars Betty Gilpin, Hilary Swank and Ike Barinholtz.
