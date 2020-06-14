We are still at the beginning of the summer movie season, and I was wondering if more films might be considering VOD (Video on Demand) releases as the studios get nervous about not making money back on their films. I think The High Note falls into this category. One thing I was particularly excited about was that film was not an animation film. The animation films I have seen for $20 apiece have not been anywhere close to being worth the purchase price. Unfortunately, I would be paying another twenty dollars for this film which is a lot more than I would normally have paid to see it in the theater. Will The High Note finally break my streak of subpar VODs or are all VODs doomed to being bad?
The High Note is about a superstar singer, Grace Davis played by Tracee Ellis Ross, and her over worked personal assistant, Maggie Sherwood played by Dakota Johnson, who are presented with a decision that will change the trajectory of their respective careers.
The good news is that it is heads and shoulders better than the last couple of animation films I have watched. However, that is a pretty low bar to get over. The High Note isn’t bad, unfortunately it also isn’t very good as well. This is the first film writing credit for Flora Greeson. She plays it pretty safe with her screenplay, a little too safe. The story felt very bland to me, very one dimensional. Her characters are okay, they all have very minimal and predictable story arcs. I think she might have sensed the predictability of her screenplay because in the third act of the movie she pulls this bizarre twist out of know where. It was so bizarre that I rewound the movie and watched the scene again. There was no need to have this type of twist because honestly it doesn’t add that much to the film, and actually takes the audience out of the film.
For a film that is centered on music and musicians, I found the soundtrack pretty dull. There wasn’t a song that I really fell in love with or even stayed in my memory after the movie. This was very disappointing especially since over the last year or two we have had some great movies about musicians, Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, which have really capitalized on the movie soundtrack.
I think the actors are what really carry this film. The High Note, does feature some pretty recognizable actors like Dakota Johnson (she is the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith), Tracee Ellis Ross (she is the daughter of Diana Ross), Bill Pullman and Ice Cube. Each of these great actors did a good job of taking some potentially boring characters and making them fairly two dimensional.
Overall, I would give this movie a C+ (An Above Average Movie). I have not been blown away with the movies that have been released on VOD (Video on Demand) and The High Note follows this trend. Granted it is better than the animation movies I have seen but that was a pretty low bar to beat. The screen play is the first for Flora Greeson and she plays it pretty safe. The overall story is fine if not a little bland. For some reason, she decides to throw in a really bizarre twist ending which left me scratching my head. The acting was fine as well in that all the actors made their characters somewhat interesting. For a movie about music and musicians, I didn’t really find the music very inspiring or memorable. If you are really aching to watch a new movie and don’t mind paying $20 give this a view, otherwise I would pass on this one until it comes out on Netflix.
The High Note is rated PG-13 for some strong language, and suggestive references. The film was directed by Nisha Ganatra while Flora Greeson wrote the screenplay. The High Note stars Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kelvin Harrison Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.