The haves and have nots
In today's world, where division and anger rule over accord and happiness, can there be anything in today's world where an unanimous agreement can be reached on?
Can it be in politics? The chances of that happening are about the same as me turning into Ryan Gosling overnight.
Can it be in food? Everyone has their own habits and taste buds. Some foods people just can't get enough of, while for others, it turns their stomachs to mush.
I think I found something that happened this week where everyone can reach an agreement on.
The major league baseball team New York Yankees gave $36 million a year over the next nine years to a player, who isn't an everyday player.
Gerrit Cole is a pitcher who will take the ball every fourth or fifth day for the Yankees when he's healthy. That's the big if, because you can't predict injuries, but if Cole is healthy, he's very, very good.
I'm a big of a sports fan as you might ever meet and my hatred for the Yankees runs deep for multiple reasons (I'm a fan of the Minnesota Twins, for one). Baseball is a sport that doesn't have a salary cap, so congrats to Cole for having set up his family financially for generations to come.
However, for those who love baseball in this area that aren't Yankees fans (I'm going to guess that's 99 percent of us?) what does this move mean?
Drives you away from the sport for one.
What hopes does it gives to fans of teams like the Twins or Brewers when the Yankees or the Los Angeles Dodgers can throw $25-$30 million to a player, or now $36 million for a pitcher. The Twins are debating throwing $100 million to a free agent pitcher that's still available, while there are stories out there the Brewers are considering trading Josh Hader because they know they can't afford him when his contract expires.
The Twins or Brewers both made the playoffs this year and while there was hope for an extended run in the postseason, neither team won a game. I don't know about the Brewers, but after what happened to the Twins this season and especially in the postseason, it seems like to have a chance to win the World Series, every move has to be like hitting 21 at the Blackjack table at your local casino.
One of the fun parts I always enjoyed about sports was finding out to see if you were better or worse than who you were competing against. Major League Baseball has 30 teams. Ten teams had 90 losses or more in 2019, while four of them cracked the century mark. I can't imagine what fans of teams like the Royals, Tigers or Marlins are thinking? The race for 100 losses has begun again!
Now, from a Yankees point of view, they've gone 10 years without winning the World Series, which seems like a lifetime for them (try being a fan of the Vikings, suckers). And Cole was the best free agent pitcher available. So the Yankees did what the Yankees have done before.
I'm in my 40's, but I have seen or read multiple stories about how baseball has seen a decline in attendance at the ballparks and in television eyeballs. Multipole factors also include the generations younger me tuning out baseball because the games take too long and their interests are waning. If the so-called "America's Pasttime" doesn't do something to solve the competitive imbalance in the game, they might even be losing more people as well.
