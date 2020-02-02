There are just some weeks where there are not a lot of new movie releases and this week was one of those where we just saw the release of the Gentlemen by Guy Ritchie. In the recent past Guy has had a mixed bag of success with his movies. Mostly recent he was headed in a downward spiral with movies like The Man from U.N.C.L.E and Sherlock Holmes which were a bit of bore and not very well written. I was impressed though with his last movie Disney’s live action Aladdin. So I had a bit of hope going into this one that he had indeed found his muse but I was also a little skeptical due to the fact that it isn’t too hard if you paint the right numbers to remake a successful movie with only small amounts of tweaks to the original source material.
The Gentlemen centers around an American expat who is trying to sell off his profitable Marijuana empire in the UK in order to retire. As with any criminal enterprise when the word gets out that he is trying to retire everybody tries to get a piece of the pie and he must deal with these repercussions.
I am happy to report that I think Guy has indeed found his muse because only after a couple of minutes of introduction, I felt immersed into the world, the characters were memorable, and the dialogue was pretty awesome. I think people will be watching this movie just to quote some of the lines and those type of movies don’t come out very often. One of the other things I really enjoyed was all the screen writing references because this year one of my new year’s resolutions was to actually finish my screenplay. So, it was just good to see the playfulness that he used into using these items in the movie.
Speaking of the writing, Guy did a good job with the plot. It seems a little convoluted at times but for the most it is good storytelling. The characters also were brilliant which I think had a lot to do with the all-star cast for this film. Charlie Hunnan and Colin Farrell steal the show in my opinion. Also, I loved Hugh Grant as a sort of narrative and the person who kept the story going. I didn’t recognize him at first due to the makeup but boy his performance was dynamite as well.
I think the only thing that stopped this from being a great movie was just the plot. There were a couple of snags that didn’t make good sense to me or felt a little off. Nothing that would ruin the enjoyment of the movie but just spots that I thought could have been written a little better for clarity and impact.
Overall, I would give this movie a B (A Good Movie). The question I asked myself was this actually going to be a good Guy Ritchie film or a bad one? For the record I was not a fan of his last couple of movies before Aladdin, I am happy to report that this film mirrors much of his success with his earlier work like Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. We are treated to some unique and cool characters. What helps even more is the star power that breathes life into these memorable characters like Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Charlie Hunnam. The plot is engaging if a bit convoluted, but it is definably not boring or predictable. If you like mobster movies or movies were the plot unfolds like a mystery, I would definitely take a look at this one. Also, it is a movie that I think will get better with time because the dialogue is so rich and quotable.
The Gentlemen is rated R for violence, language throughout, sexual references and drug content. Guy Ritchie comes back to form as the writer and director of an actual January release. The Gentlemen stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Michelle Dockery.
