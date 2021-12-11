For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. Of the increase of his government and of peace there will be no end, on the throne of David and over his kingdom, to establish it and to uphold it with justice and with righteousness from this time forth and forevermore… (Isaiah 9:6-7)
One of the things I enjoy when we get to this time of the year is planning some kind of special service leading up to Christmas. Usually, it involves a combination of Scripture readings, meditations and (of course) carols. Something that has helped shape my planning is “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols,” which the King’s College in Cambridge, England has been hosting on Christmas Eve for more than a century. The inspiration for that service comes from one that was planned in 1880. Occasionally different carols or songs are utilized but typically the Scripture readings—or lessons—and prayers remain the same.
The lessons go through parts of Genesis 3 and 22, Isaiah 9 and 11, Luke 1 and 2, Matthew 2 and John 1. Whether you attend worship services year-round and read the Bible in your home or you only enter a church at certain times of the year, you probably know where the birth of Jesus is recorded: the beginning of the Gospels of Matthew and Luke. Christmas celebrates that event: Jesus, the eternal Son of God, came in flesh and blood, miraculously conceived in and born of a young woman who was a virgin by the work of the Holy Spirit near the town of Bethlehem in Israel. According to our calendar that was created years later that event serves as the approximate year 0. The events and prophecies in Genesis and Isaiah were hundreds and thousands of years before that, so why are they read as part of this service?
What we can consider the Christmas story (not “A Christmas Story” with leg lamps and Red Ryder BB guns) captures the majority of what we find in the Bible in the New and Old Testaments. Whether I use the passages that King’s College uses or select others to take a different approach or perspective in the service I plan, we’re reminded that Jesus doesn’t just all of a sudden show up to see what life is like here. The Christmas story is rooted in the reality that God created humanity without sin, but we chose to not trust him and to disobey him. Before the only God, who is good and perfect, we justly deserve punishment and condemnation for our sin. Yet Scripture teaches us God knew what would happen before he even began creating, and so he had a plan of redemption (Ephesians 1:3-10). He provided a glimpse of that plan to Adam and Eve after they sinned and tried to hide from him. He cursed the one who provoked the sin, the serpent, “…I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your offspring and her offspring; he shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise his heel…” (Genesis 3:15).
The rest is history. What unfolds with the callings and covenants with Noah, Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, and eventually Moses and other heroes of the faith are God showing how he can save people and bless people and bless others through his people. There wasn’t just one sin and then perfection, but every person bears the guilt of original sin and we choose to sin over and over again. Yet by the blood—the life and death—of that child named Jesus, shed on a cross when he had grown up, God declares that he is satisfied to save those who he chooses and loves, who he has adopted.
The Christmas story didn’t conclude the day or night when Mary and Joseph headed away from the manger; it takes up the whole of Jesus’ life and ministry. Its effect is so much greater than any smile that children—young and old—may have from opening presents. Christmas is God’s gift offering salvation—eternal life full and free. So, seek the Savior, the child prophesied long ago. Believe in the King who reigns forever—King Jesus. Merry Christmas!
