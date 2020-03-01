The Call of the Wild is about a dog named Buck who is taken from his home in the south and learns to survive as well as thrive in the Yukon during the gold rush.
Just for the record I like dogs. Growing up, we had a black lab named Darth Vader, and yes, I did have a brother named Luke. I had many fond memories of “Darthie” dog who got into trouble more times than I could count but also had a heart of gold. Besides some the positive feelings and memories about dogs that I have, the film also starred one of my favorite actors Harrison Ford. Lastly from the trailers I noticed that this was a historical fiction film which I always tend to gravitate to. So, I was thinking that I would really love The Call of the Wild.
Unfortunately, I just couldn’t get into The Call of the Wild. One of my biggest problems with the movie is the use of CGI (computer generated images) animals. They just looked so fake to me. Buck, the main dog, took on too many human attributes for me. I half expected to hear some voice over from him or have him talk or something. He doesn’t but that is how it looked to me, which took me out of the movie. The other things that didn’t help in this film was Michael Green’s script. I get it that we are traveling through Buck’s life with his different human owners but for the most part, the only owner I really got invested in was Harrison Ford’s character. The reason I got more invested in Ford’s character is because he is the only one that we really see some humanity in. The other owners were pretty one-dimensional characters that I felt didn’t really add a lot to the story.
As much as I didn’t like the story and the CGI animals, the two things that saved this movie are the gorgeous shots of the Yukon and Harrison Ford’s performance. I loved to be reminded of how beautiful the mountains and the forests are. We don’t have a lot of huge mountains in Minnesota or Wisconsin for us to see these natural wonders on a daily basis. There were a few times during the film that I was just lost in the grandeur of the scenery. I am probably bias about Harrison Ford’s performance, but he made the movie for me. He just has a way of allowing us the audience to empathize with his character. Without giving too much away spoiler wise, there is one scene in the movie that could have fallen really flat, but Ford’s performance really made the moment emotionally powerful. I know it is early in the year, but I would put him up for a best supporting role for this performance, it is that good.
Overall, I would give this movie a C (An Average Movie). I don’t like the decision to not use real animals in this film. The CGI/ animated dog was a little too human like for my tastes and was distracting. Michael Green’s screenplay was too much of a miss for me. The story would start to get interesting and then we would transition to a new owner to start the process again. I wished he would have just had the dog go with Harrison Ford’s character a lot earlier. The reason for this is the movie quality drastically improves when Harrison Ford is on the screen. Ford puts in a superb performance and really helps gives the movie its heart. It is not bad as a family movie; I would probably just wait until it came out on DVD or a streaming service before I would go see it.
The Call of the Wild is rated PG for some violence, peril, thematic elements and mild language. It was directed by Chris Sanders and written by Michael Green. The Call of the Wild stars Harrison Ford, Omar Sy and Cara Gee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.