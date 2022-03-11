I remember in high school going to see the first Batman movie in the theater in Milan, which was near my hometown of Davenport. My friend and I arrived just in time for the screening, so we had to sit in the front row. The seats were terrible, but the movie did more than make up for that. We laughed, we cheered, and we clapped. It was a fun experience as the movie was very much over the top. Later in life, I have really come to enjoy Christopher Nolan’s vision of Batman as well for his story telling prowess. So, I was excited to hear about what was next for the dark knight when I heard that Robert Pattinson (from Twilight fame) was casted as Batman. Would this be as good as the Nolan’ trilogy or would we take a step back like George Clooney’s Batman?
According to IMDb (the Internet Movie Database) The Batman takes place when the Riddler, a sadistic serial killer, begins murdering key political figures in Gotham, Batman is forced to investigate the city’s hidden corruption and question his family’s involvement.
Matt Reeves and Peter Craig wrote the screenplay. They both have written some pretty good movies in the past such as Let Me In, War for the Planet of the Apes, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2. It shows in the film. Overall, I was pleased with the writing. They did probably the best job I have seen on film to date to capture the essence of Gotham City. I really enjoyed how they made me see the city as a character in of itself. They also wrote some very compelling characters as well. The thing I appreciated the most was that it was not the same cookie cutter tropes of the Batman characters we have seen in the past. Cat woman and Penguin feel familiar but have slight tweaks to their stories which I think allows us as the audience to experience them in a new light. For Batman they played up his detective side, as that is one side of Batman we often don’t get to focus on. Don’t worry there is plenty of good action set pieces for those who want to see action. I love the direction that they went with the Batmobile that was so sweet. The car chase they have in the film is very visually satisfying. I thought the musical score though a little repetitive at times was as epic as anything we have heard from another Batman’s composer like Danny Elfman.
As good as this movie is, there is a glaring flaw in the third act which really took a lot of the winds out of the sails in terms of agency and plot for me. I think I know what they were going for, but it flops. Also, the movie was too long at coming in at almost three hours. It doesn’t drag too much but there is a scene or two that left me asking why didn’t they cut this.
Overall, I would give this film a “B” (A good movie). This is a different type of Batman movie in that it focuses on Batman as the master detective. I really appreciated this new direction and vision for the character. Writers Matt Reeves and Peter Craig did a wonderful job in creating an immersive world, I really felt like I got to know this Gotham City better than any of the other movies in the franchise. The characters they created were also not carbon copies from other Batman movies which I appreciated, and I thought the actors all did an amazing job as well. My personal favorite was Jeffery Wright who played Lt. James Gordon. I could really feel the chemistry between him and Batman (played by Robert Pattinson). The visuals were well done and for the most part I thought the score was good if not a little repetitive. My biggest beef with the movie and why I didn’t get it an “A” was how they handled the climax of the movie. This will be a little vague as I don’t want to spoil the movie, but they tried an approach from the movie Se7en, and it fell flat. In addition, at almost three hours, I felt the movie was a little too long, they could have easily cut out a half-hour which would have made the movie better. I would definitely see this in the theater for a matinee price.
The Batman is rated PG-13 for strong violence and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material. Matt Reeves directed this film. While Reeves teamed up with Peter Craig for credits on the script. The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and Jeffrey Wright.
